Business Today
JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results out soon: Here’s how to check once they are announced

Candidates have until February 6 to raise objections to the provisional answer key before the final results are declared.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results soon on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. While an official confirmation is awaited, candidates have until February 6 to raise objections to the provisional answer key before the final results are declared.

The provisional answer key and response sheet for the exam are already available. Candidates wishing to challenge any responses can do so by paying Rs 200 per question, a non-refundable fee. Objections must be submitted through the official portal, with proper justification as per NTA’s guidelines.

Exam details and result calculation
 

JEE Main Session 1 was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 for BE/BTech (Paper 1) and on January 30 for BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlan (Paper 2B). The exams took place across 618 centers in 289 Indian cities, along with 15 overseas locations.

The final result will be based on the updated answer key after NTA reviews all submitted objections. Scores will be recalculated accordingly before the results are published.

How to check JEE Main 2025 results

Once released, candidates can check their results by following these steps:

  • Visit the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the JEE Main 2025 result link
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • Click Submit to view your score
  • Download and print the result for future reference

Candidates are advised to monitor the official website for the latest updates regarding the announcement of results.

Published on: Feb 06, 2025, 3:17 PM IST
