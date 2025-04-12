JEE Main 2025 Session 2 answer key released; Result out on this date- Check other details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2, along with the response sheet and question paper, on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now log in using their application number and password to check the documents and estimate their scores.

To download the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 answer key, candidates should visit the official website, click on the “JEE Main Answer Key 2025 Session 2” link, and log in using their application number and password. Once logged in, they can download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper in PDF format.

The response sheet displays the candidate’s marked answers alongside the correct responses as per the NTA. This allows students to cross-verify and calculate their probable scores ahead of the official result declaration.

In case of any discrepancies, candidates can challenge the provisional answer key. The objection window is currently open and will close at 11:50 PM on April 13, 2025. To raise objections, candidates must:

Log in using their application number and password

Select the specific question(s) to challenge

Upload supporting documents or justification

Pay the prescribed fee per challenged question

All objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. Based on their feedback, NTA will release the final answer key, which will be used to calculate the results.

As per the official schedule, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results will be declared on April 17, 2025.