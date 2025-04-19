Business Today
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results out: 24 candidates score a perfect 100 NTA, scorecards now out on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) have been released, while results for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) are still awaited

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 19, 2025 7:33 AM IST
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results out: 24 candidates score a perfect 100 NTA, scorecards now out on jeemain.nta.nic.in24 students achieve perfect score in JEE Main 2025 Session 2 as results are announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results on its website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and password. A direct link to access the result has also been made available on the site.

As of now, the results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) have been released, while results for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) are still awaited. In addition to the results, the agency has published the list of top scorers and other essential exam-related information.

The category-wise cut-off for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 has also been disclosed:

  • UR-ALL: 100 to 93.10 percentile, with 97,321 candidates

  • UR-PwBD: 93.10 to 0.01 percentile, with 3,950 candidates

  • EWS-ALL: 93.10 to 80.38 percentile, with 25,009 candidates

  • OBC-ALL: 93.10 to 79.43 percentile, with 67,614 candidates

  • SC-ALL: 93.10 to 61.15 percentile, with 37,519 candidates

  • ST-ALL: 93.10 to 47.90 percentile, with 18,823 candidates

On Friday, NTA also released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2, which includes two dropped questions. In line with NTA’s policy, full marks will be awarded to all candidates for these questions. Although the final answer key was initially published on Thursday, it was removed within a few hours. The results, which were initially expected yesterday, were finally confirmed and released today.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam was held from April 2 to April 9, and the provisional answer key, along with the question papers and candidate response sheets, were made available earlier this month. Students were also invited to raise objections.

As of now, 24 candidates have achieved a perfect 100 NTA score for Paper 1, marking a significant achievement in this session of JEE Main.

To check your JEE Main 2025 results, follow these steps:

  1. Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in

  2. Click on the result link

  3. Enter your application number and roll number

  4. Submit and download your result

 

Published on: Apr 19, 2025 7:33 AM IST
