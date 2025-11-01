Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
education
exams
JEE Main 2026 registration begins: NTA opens applications for Session 1 till Nov 27

JEE Main 2026 registration begins: NTA opens applications for Session 1 till Nov 27

The online registration process began on October 31, 2025, and will remain open till November 27, 2025, on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2025 3:43 PM IST
JEE Main 2026 registration begins: NTA opens applications for Session 1 till Nov 27JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration now live; results to be announced on Feb 12

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1, inviting applications from candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, and planning.

The online registration process began on October 31, 2025, and will remain open till November 27, 2025, on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The deadline for successful online fee payment through credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI is also November 27.

Advertisement

The exam city details will be released in the first week of January 2026, while the Session 1 exams will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026. The results are scheduled for February 12, 2026.

Key Dates for JEE Main 2026

 

Event Date
Start of Online Application October 31, 2025
Last Date to Apply November 27, 2025
Last Date for Fee Payment November 27, 2025
Announcement of Exam City

First week of January 2026
Session 1 Exam Dates

January 21–30, 2026
Session 2 Exam Dates April 1–10, 2026
Session 1 Result February 12, 2026

How to Apply

  1. Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on ‘JEE Main 2026 Registration’

  3. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number

  4. Fill in academic, personal, and examination details

    Advertisement

  5. Upload scanned documents, including a recent photo and signature

  6. Pay the application fee online and download the confirmation page

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two papers —

  • Paper 1 (BE/BTech): For admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs

  • Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning): For architecture and planning courses

Both papers will be held in computer-based mode.
Each subject will have 20 MCQs and 10 numerical-type questions, of which candidates must attempt 5. Every correct answer carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect MCQ.

Syllabus Overview

The NTA has published the complete syllabus for JEE Main 2026 on its website.

  • Paper 1 (BE/BTech): Mathematics (14 units), Physics (20 units), Chemistry (20 units)

    Advertisement

  • Paper 2A (BArch): Mathematics (14 units), Aptitude & Drawing tests

  • Paper 2B (BPlanning): Mathematics (14 units), Aptitude (2 units), Planning (3 units)

Two Sessions for Flexibility

The NTA will conduct two sessions of the exam — January and April 2026 — to give candidates more opportunities to improve their scores. The best score among the two sessions will be considered for admission and for JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility, the gateway to IITs.

Candidates are advised to apply early and review the detailed information bulletin available on the NTA website before submission.

 

Published on: Nov 1, 2025 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today