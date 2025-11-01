JEE Main 2026 registration begins: NTA opens applications for Session 1 till Nov 27

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1, inviting applications from candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, and planning.

The online registration process began on October 31, 2025, and will remain open till November 27, 2025, on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The deadline for successful online fee payment through credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI is also November 27.

The exam city details will be released in the first week of January 2026, while the Session 1 exams will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026. The results are scheduled for February 12, 2026.

Key Dates for JEE Main 2026

Event Date Start of Online Application October 31, 2025 Last Date to Apply November 27, 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment November 27, 2025 Announcement of Exam City First week of January 2026 Session 1 Exam Dates January 21–30, 2026 Session 2 Exam Dates April 1–10, 2026 Session 1 Result February 12, 2026

How to Apply

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two papers —

Paper 1 (BE/BTech): For admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs

Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning): For architecture and planning courses

Both papers will be held in computer-based mode.

Each subject will have 20 MCQs and 10 numerical-type questions, of which candidates must attempt 5. Every correct answer carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect MCQ.

Syllabus Overview

The NTA has published the complete syllabus for JEE Main 2026 on its website.

Paper 2A (BArch): Mathematics (14 units), Aptitude & Drawing tests

Paper 2B (BPlanning): Mathematics (14 units), Aptitude (2 units), Planning (3 units)

Two Sessions for Flexibility

The NTA will conduct two sessions of the exam — January and April 2026 — to give candidates more opportunities to improve their scores. The best score among the two sessions will be considered for admission and for JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility, the gateway to IITs.

Candidates are advised to apply early and review the detailed information bulletin available on the NTA website before submission.