JEE Main session 2 registration 2026: Last application date, how to apply- details here

The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 application form. Eligible students can fill out on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The online registration process has begun, giving engineering aspirants another chance to seek admission to leading technical institutions across the country.

The application window for the April session opened on February 1, 2026, and will remain open until February 25, 2026. JEE Main 2026 is being conducted in two phases. The first session was held in January, while the second session is scheduled for April 2026.

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Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

As per the official timeline, JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examinations will be held from April 2 to April 9, 2026. Admit cards are expected to be issued three to four days prior to the examination. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to exam city slips, admit cards and other important notifications.

Eligibility and Registration Process

Students seeking admission to BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes must submit their applications online through the official JEE Main portal.

Candidates who appeared for Session 1 in January and have already completed their registration and fee payment are not required to register again. They can log in using their existing application number and password to apply for Session 2.

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Fresh applicants, however, must complete the full registration process, which includes filling out the application form, uploading the necessary documents and paying the prescribed examination fee within the stipulated deadline.

Warning on Multiple Applications

The NTA has once again cautioned candidates against submitting multiple application forms. Any student found to have more than one application number will be treated under Unfair Means (UFM), even if detected at a later stage, and strict action will be taken.

January Session Overview

The BTech and BE papers for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 were conducted between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the examination was assessed as moderate in difficulty level. The level varied across shifts and subjects.

While most papers ranged from easy to moderately challenging, many candidates found the Mathematics section relatively tougher in several shifts.

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Aspirants are encouraged to complete the application process well ahead of the February 25 deadline and to keep tracking official updates as the April examination approaches.