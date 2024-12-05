MICA releases MICAT 2025 phase 1 admit card: Check how to download, key details and dates

The Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA) has officially released the admit cards for Phase 1 of the MICAT 2025 examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official MICA website, mica.ac.in, by entering their application number and password.

The MICAT Phase 1 exam is set to take place on December 7, 2024. Candidates are urged to download their admit cards promptly to avoid any last-minute issues, as presenting the admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall.

How to download the MICAT 2025 admit card:

1. Visit mica.ac.in.

2. Click on the 'MICAT 2025 Admit Card' link on the homepage.

3. Log in using your application number and password.

4. View and download your admit card.

5. Print a copy for future reference.

Key details to check on your admit card:

- Candidate's name and address

- Roll number

- Examination centre address

- Photograph and signature

- Exam date, time, and instructions

Candidates should verify these details carefully and report any discrepancies to MICA’s examination authorities immediately.

Important dates for MICAT 2025:

- Admit Card Release (MICAT 1): December 4, 2024

- Exam Date (MICAT 1): December 7, 2024

- Admit Card Release (MICAT 2): January 22, 2025

- Exam Date (MICAT 2): January 25, 2025

Exam day reminders:

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID. It is crucial to follow the instructions provided on the admit card.

For further updates and information, candidates can visit the official MICA website.

