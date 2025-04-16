NEET MDS 2025 scheduled for April 19; admit cards live, results expected by this date

The NEET MDS 2025, India’s only entrance exam for admission to postgraduate dental programmes, will be conducted on April 19, 2025, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The exam will be held in a single session and in a computer-based format.

Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official NEET MDS website. The test will feature 240 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each offering four answer choices in English. Candidates must select the most appropriate answer, earning four marks for every correct response and losing one mark for each incorrect one. There will be no negative marking for questions left unanswered.

Candidates will also be able to mark questions for review, regardless of whether they’ve attempted them. These can be revisited and edited during the test duration. Final scoring will be based on the last selected response, as per standard marking policy.

NBEMS confirmed that the NEET MDS 2025 syllabus is based on the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) curriculum, covering all subjects taught during the undergraduate dental programme.

Results are expected to be announced by May 19, 2025.