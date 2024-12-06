NEET PG 2025 exam dates out: NMC announces tentative schedule, check other key dates

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the tentative schedule for the NEET PG 2025 examination, confirming that the exam will take place on June 15, 2025. This announcement comes as a relief to students across the country eagerly awaiting the exam dates, allowing them to organise their study plans accordingly.

According to the official notification, the last date for candidates to complete their internships is set for July 31, 2025. This timeline is crucial for those preparing to participate in the NEET PG exam, as they must fulfil this requirement before sitting for the test.

Students are encouraged to stay updated by regularly visiting the official National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) website at natboard.edu.in, where additional information regarding the NEET PG 2025 and other related examinations will be available.

In related news, the NBEMS has also issued the academic calendar for various exams scheduled for 2025. Notable upcoming dates include:

- Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS graduates: January 12, 2025

- Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses (2023 Admission): January 12, 2025

- DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations: January/February 2025

- DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations: January 17-19, 2025

- NEET-MDS 2025: January 31, 2025

- FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates: February 9, 2025

- Fellowship Entrance Test 2024: February 16, 2025

- DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025: February 23, 2025

- NEET-SS 2024: March 29 and 30, 2025

Students are advised to check the official NBEMS channels for the latest updates on their respective examinations.

