NEET UG 2025 registration to begin soon, official website to host applications this week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the NEET UG 2025 registration process this week, with applications to be submitted on the official website, www.neet.nta.nic.in. While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, the registration window is expected to remain open until next month.

Along with the application form, NTA will release key details on eligibility, the application process, and exam dates. NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in the pen-and-paper format, with no optional questions in Section B, marking a return to the pre-pandemic structure. The additional time granted during Covid-era exams will no longer be available.

NEET UG 2025 qualification criteria

Candidates must meet the following minimum percentile to qualify:

General category – 50th percentile

SC/ST/OBC – 40th percentile

PwD (Persons with Disabilities) – 45th percentile

Since these percentiles are relative, the cutoff scores will vary each year depending on the highest marks achieved by candidates.

How to apply for NEET UG 2025

Once registrations open, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official NEET UG website (www.neet.nta.nic.in) Click on the registration link on the homepage Create a new login and fill in the application form Submit the required documents Pay the application fee Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Last year, over 23 lakh students applied for NEET UG, which evaluates knowledge in Zoology, Botany, Chemistry, and Physics through multiple-choice questions. The exam is designed to test both conceptual understanding and critical thinking skills.

Candidates should stay updated through the official NTA website for the latest announcements regarding the registration process.