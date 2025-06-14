NEET UG 2025 result out: Mahesh Kumar is AIR 1, Avika Aggarwal tops among females

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the NEET UG 2025 results on June 14. Alongside the results, the agency has released the much-anticipated merit list, with Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar securing the All India Rank 1 and Delhi’s Avika Aggarwal emerging as the top-scoring female candidate.

With over 22.7 lakh registrations, NEET UG 2025 saw 22,09,318 candidates appear for the exam, and 12,36,531 successfully qualified. Among them, 5,14,063 are male candidates, 7,22,462 are female candidates, and 6 belong to the third gender category.

Leading the merit list is Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan, who secured the top spot with a percentile score of 99.9999547, earning him the AIR 1 title. Avika Aggarwal from Delhi (NCT) is this year’s female topper. She secured AIR 5 with a percentile of 99.9996832.

Here’s the Top 10 NEET UG 2025 Toppers List:

Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar – 99.9999547

Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya – 99.9999095

Rank 3: Krishang Joshi – 99.9998189

Rank 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha – 99.9998189

Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal – 99.9996832

Rank 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani – 99.9996832

Rank 7: Keshav Mittal – 99.9996832

Rank 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag – 99.9996379

Rank 9: Harsh Kedawat – 99.9995474

Rank 10: Aarav Agrawal – 99.9995474

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their individual results on the official NTA NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in.

The result opens the gateway for over 12 lakh successful candidates to pursue medical and dental admissions through central and state-level counselling.