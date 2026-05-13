NEET-UG 2026 cancelled: What happened to reforms recommended after 2024 paper leak?

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has triggered uncertainty for over 22 lakh medical aspirants and reopened serious concerns over whether authorities failed to act despite repeated warnings after the 2024 paper leak controversy.

The National Testing Agency’s (NTA) decision to cancel the examination is unprecedented in the history of NEET-UG, India’s largest entrance examination conducted in a single shift and on a single day. While allegations of paper leaks and malpractice have surfaced in previous years, this is the first time the entire examination has been scrapped after being conducted.

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The latest controversy has intensified criticism that key reforms proposed after the 2024 NEET scandal were either delayed, partially implemented, or remained confined to recommendations.

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NEET-UG 2024 leak

The NEET-UG 2024 exam had plunged into controversy after allegations surfaced that question papers were leaked before the May 5 examination, which was conducted for more than 23 lakh candidates. The alleged racket first emerged in Bihar, where police arrested several accused for allegedly distributing solved papers to students in exchange for huge sums of money.

The issue escalated after the results were declared on June 4, when 67 candidates secured a perfect score of 720 out of 720. Unusual marks such as 718 and 719 also triggered widespread suspicion among students and parents.

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The NTA later clarified that these scores were linked to grace marks awarded for loss of exam time at certain centres. The investigation was eventually transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which alleged that the leak originated from a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The Supreme Court later refused to order a nationwide re-test.

MUST READ: "Same As 2024": NEET Aspirant Breaks Down In Jammu After Paper Leak Cancels 2026 Exam

Radhakrishnan Panel reforms

Following the controversy, the Centre constituted a panel headed by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms aimed at restoring trust in the examination system. The panel proposed 101 recommendations focused on improving transparency, technology integration, and examination security.

Among the key recommendations were biometric and AI-based candidate verification, encrypted digital transmission of question papers, centre-based secure printing, expansion of computer-based testing, stronger CCTV surveillance, and reduced dependence on outsourced staff.

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The committee also proposed a “hybrid examination model” involving digital delivery of question papers shortly before exams to minimise transportation risks. Other recommendations included multi-session examinations, standardised testing infrastructure, mobile exam centres for rural areas, and the creation of an integrated “DigiExam” ecosystem.

However, several of these measures reportedly remained incomplete or were only in pilot stages when the alleged NEET-UG 2026 leak surfaced.

MUST READ: NEET 2026 re-examination for all students? What exactly is a guess paper and how does it work?

CBI couldn't file chargesheet on accused

The fresh controversy has also revived scrutiny over the handling of the 2024 investigation.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias “Mukhiya”, described as the alleged mastermind of the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak, was granted default bail in August 2025 after the CBI failed to file a chargesheet within the mandatory 90-day period.

Mukhiya had been arrested after Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit linked him to the leak. He is also accused in multiple examination paper leak cases, including Bihar teacher recruitment and Bihar Police Constable recruitment exams.

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Since the CBI failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day period, Mukhiya approached a Special CBI court in Patna seeking default bail, which was granted by Special Judge Sunil Kumar on Thursday.



Parliamentary panel's concerns

The latest NEET controversy has also drawn attention to warnings already issued by a Parliamentary Standing Committee regarding the functioning of the NTA.

In its 371st Report, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, observed that at least five of the 14 major competitive examinations conducted by the NTA in 2024 faced significant issues.

The panel highlighted that UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and NEET-PG were postponed, NEET-UG faced paper leak allegations, while CUET UG and PG results were delayed. It also pointed out that 12 questions had to be withdrawn from the final answer key of JEE Main 2025 because of errors.

Stating that repeated lapses had eroded the confidence of students and parents, the Committee urged the NTA to “quickly get its act together” and strengthen safeguards to avoid disruptions in future examinations.

The panel also recommended greater reliance on traditional pen-and-paper examination systems, citing CBSE and UPSC examinations as examples of relatively leak-resistant models that have functioned securely for years. It advised the NTA to study and adopt best practices followed by these institutions.

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Further, the Committee suggested creating a nationwide blacklist of firms involved in examination irregularities and recommended using the NTA’s surplus of nearly Rs 448 crore accumulated over six years to improve cybersecurity, testing infrastructure and monitoring systems.

The report additionally flagged delays in CUET results and warned against growing dependence on the coaching industry, calling for entrance examinations to be more closely aligned with school curricula.