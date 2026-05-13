'Even schools manage exams better': Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey questions NTA over NEET paper mess

Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey on Tuesday hit out at the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the suspected paper leak linked to the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Pandey said that even schools manage exams better than this, adding that kids are depressed and their families are heavily invested in it for the last 2 years.

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He said that some of these children even dropped out of their 11th, 12th, and 2nd year to give the exam. Pandey said that NEET preparations not only test the children but also their families.

"So, there are 1 crore people who are unhappy and sad today. The children have not attended any party in 2-3 years, nor have they gone to any party, nor have they had any fun. It is possible that his mother sold jewellery to buy his books. It is possible that his father did not buy new clothes, and there was a whole family that was fighting to make this child a doctor, and all of a sudden, the child goes to give the paper, and he is happy and says, 'I am getting 600 marks out of 720, I will get a government college,' and then he finds out the child sitting next to him had the entire paper. Why?"

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He claimed that people bought the paper for a huge amount and solved the entire paper, adding that children "lose trust" when such instances take place. Taking NTA to task over its claims of fair examination, Pandey said, "They (NTA) say this is not a school exam, it is better to have a school exam. I have not heard that school papers are being leaked at least."

Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey hits-out at NTA over NEET row-



"Even school exam management is better than this.



Kids are depressed as they and their families were heavily invested in it for last 2 years.



Children might have skipped functions, mother might have sold her… pic.twitter.com/du5fW6bphI — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) May 12, 2026

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Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a formal inquiry into alleged irregularities and a suspected paper leak linked to the NEET-UG 2026 exam.

The case was registered after the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education submitted a written complaint seeking a detailed investigation into the conduct of the medical entrance exam.

In a statement, the CBI said it had filed an FIR under charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft, destruction of evidence and provisions of the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act, 2024.

The agency added that special investigation teams had been sent to multiple locations across the country to examine the scale of the alleged malpractice and identify those involved.

Officials said the investigation would look into the “nature and extent” of the alleged irregularities and whether any organised network or individuals were involved in leaking question papers or manipulating the examination process.

The CBI has not yet disclosed how many people are under scrutiny or which states are being investigated.

The development comes amid growing outrage among students and parents after the government cancelled NEET-UG 2026 over concerns about the integrity of the examination.

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On Tuesday, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh said all examination fees paid by candidates would be refunded.

He also confirmed that a fresh examination would be conducted without charging students any additional fee.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Singh said the decision to cancel the exam was taken because even “the slightest doubt” over the fairness of the process could not be ignored.