NLU Delhi declares AILET 2025 results, candidates can check scores now: Check details

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has officially announced the results for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025. Candidates who sat for the examination can access their scores by visiting the official university website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To check their results, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

The AILET 2025 was held on December 8, 2024, from 2 PM to 4 PM, serving as a crucial entrance test for various programs, including the BA LLB (Hons.), LLM/LLM (IPR), MA in IP, and PhD. In addition to the results, NLU also published the final answer key, which reflects adjustments made in response to candidate objections.

Steps to Check AILET 2025 Results:

1. Visit the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

2. Log in with your credentials.

3. Your AILET 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

4. Review and download your scorecard for future reference.

A total of 19,830 candidates registered for the BA LLB (Hons.) program, with 18,717 attending the exam and 1,113 absent. The gender breakdown of participants includes 8,032 males, 11,797 females, and 1 transgender candidate, categorized as follows: 11,878 from the General category, 2,122 from SC, 555 from ST, 3,682 from OBC, and 1,593 from EWS.

For the LLM/LLM (IPR) and MA in IP programs, 2,648 candidates registered, with 2,343 attending and 305 absent. This group comprises 1,155 males and 1,493 females, with a category distribution of 1,598 General, 386 SC, 102 ST, 405 OBC, and 154 EWS.