NTA UGC NET December 2024: Results to be out soon, here is how you can download it

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the results for the UGC NET December 2024 exam could be released at any moment. The exam took place from January 3 to January 27, 2025, and covered 85 subjects in an online format.

In a previous notification, the NTA provided a provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2024 exam. The final answer key and the results are anticipated to be published shortly on the official website, ugc.nta.ac.in.

According to the NTA, subject experts are currently reviewing objections raised by candidates regarding the provisional answer key. If any objections are deemed valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly. However, candidates will not receive individual notifications about the status of their objections. The final results will be determined based on the revised answer key.

How to Check the UGC NET December 2024 Results:

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for the UGC NET December 2024 result.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. The results page will appear.

5. Download the scores for your records.

The UGC NET December 2024 exam is crucial for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointments as Assistant Professors, and admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official NTA website for the latest updates.

