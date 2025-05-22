Only 3 in 10 Indians feel ready, confident for job interviews, freshers hit hardest: Report

Despite India’s growing job market, only 32% of job seekers feel confident walking into interviews, according to Apna.co’s Interview Readiness Index 2025, based on a survey of over 10,000 respondents.

The report highlighted a stark divide across experience levels: while 49% of professionals with over 6 years of experience feel prepared, that number drops to 21% among freshers. Age also plays a role—54% of Gen X candidates report high confidence, compared to just 26% of Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

City tier matters too: 45% of job seekers in Tier 1 cities feel interview-ready, compared to 32% in Tier 2 and only 26% in Tier 3 towns. Tech professionals lead in confidence (35%), while gig workers and non-tech candidates lag behind.

Education and language fluency are major influencers. 44% of English-medium job seekers feel confident, versus 34% from Hindi-medium and 26% from regional-language backgrounds. Among postgraduates, 37% report high preparedness, compared to 22% of school-level candidates.

Use of digital tools like AI-based interview prep boosts confidence: 38% of users felt ready, compared to just 24% of those who didn’t prepare digitally.

Apna.co CEO Nirmit Parikh noted, “This confidence gap holds back millions of Indians from realising their potential. AI-powered tools offering real-time simulations can be game changers for job seekers across the country.”

As hiring picks up pace, Apna’s findings call for urgent investment in scalable, tech-driven solutions to help India’s workforce feel not just qualified—but truly interview-ready.