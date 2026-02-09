Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi interacts with students, shares tips on exam stress, confidence and learning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to classrooms across the country as the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is now live, with students, teachers, and parents tuning in from across India.

As board exams draw closer, the session focuses on managing exam stress, planning preparation effectively, and building confidence, while also emphasising the importance of effective learning habits and essential life skills.

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The interaction aims to offer practical guidance to help students navigate both academic pressure and personal growth during one of the most demanding phases of the school year.

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual initiative that allows students to interact directly with the Prime Minister before the exam season begins. Over time, the programme has aimed to ease exam-related stress and encourage a shift in focus from marks alone to learning, resilience, and overall personal growth.

'Aatma vishwas is extremely important'

Highlighting the importance of self-belief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that atma vishwas enables individuals to overcome even the toughest challenges. Citing Swami Vivekananda’s historic Chicago address, he noted that Vivekananda had once confessed to feeling nervous before stepping onto the stage, but found courage by remembering Maa Saraswati. The thunderous applause that followed his opening words, "sisters and brothers of America," strengthened his confidence and remains a powerful example of how self-belief can shape success.

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'Sleep is vital for a healthy mind'

PM Modi highlighted the importance of getting proper sleep to maintain mental well-being. Urging students to balance studies with enjoying life, he said sufficient rest helps them stay focused, manage stress, and remain mentally strong during the exam period.

'Practice writing answers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that regularly practising written answers is one of the most effective ways to prepare for exams, as it improves clarity, strengthens time management, and builds confidence for the actual test.

PM Modi interacts with Gujarati students in Warli Art-themed koti

After interacting with students from Coimbatore and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued the session in Gujarat, where he met selected tribal students. Held in a Warli art-themed koti, the interaction showcased India's cultural diversity as he listened to students' queries and shared guidance on education, ambitions, and personal development.

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AI will change the nature of jobs, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said technology will transform the world of work and highlighted the need to understand and adapt to it. He noted that there is no reason to fear AI if it is used to add value, stressing that students should learn to work with technology rather than resist it.

How to become a good leader?

Responding to a question on leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged students to be 'nidar' (fearless) in their approach. He urged them to work with sincerity and dedication, emphasising that genuine leadership comes from consistently doing what is right, even when others may choose a different path.

Travel smart to enjoy more, PM Modi tells students

When asked to suggest five travel destinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged students to begin exploring places closer to home. He advised them to first list locations within their district, city, and state before planning trips farther away. Emphasising local exploration, he said nearby travel helps students understand their surroundings better while keeping the experience meaningful and accessible.

Discipline or inspiration? PM Modi explains the balance

Responding to a student's query, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said discipline and inspiration should not be compared, as both are essential. Using the example of a farmer, he explained that while inspiration may spark an idea, results come only through discipline, consistency, and timely action.

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PM Modi on students' role in building Viksit Bharat 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pleased to see students from Classes 10 and 12 aspiring for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Referring to Singapore's transformation from a small fishing village to a developed nation, he said change is possible with the right mindset and discipline. He urged students to adopt responsible daily habits such as switching off vehicle engines at red lights, avoiding food wastage, and reducing waste, adding that small actions can collectively contribute to building a developed India.