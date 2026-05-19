Parliament summons NTA chief over NEET-UG 2026 leak: Here's what the committee wants to know

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy has now reached Parliament. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has summoned NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi to appear before it and provide a detailed update on the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities, marking a significant escalation in the scrutiny facing India's examination authority.

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The move signals that concerns over examination integrity have moved well beyond administrative and investigative agencies and have entered the domain of parliamentary oversight.

What the committee wants answered

The meeting is expected to cover the full arc of the controversy, from the timeline of the alleged leak and the coordination between investigating agencies, to the identification of lapses in exam administration and whether any officials or institutions have been held accountable so far.

Committee members are also likely to seek clarity on the safeguards the NTA has put in place since the controversy erupted, and whether structural reforms, including a potential shift to computer-based testing, are being actively considered. The Education Minister had last week indicated that NEET should move to an online format from next year, a development the committee is expected to examine further.

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The broader context

The summons comes as the NEET-UG 2026 controversy continues to reverberate across the country. The examination, held on May 3 for admission to undergraduate medical courses across government and private institutions, was cancelled after allegations emerged that question papers, including all 90 Biology and all 45 Chemistry questions, had been circulated ahead of the exam. The CBI has since registered an FIR and multiple agencies are examining different aspects of the alleged leak, with arrests and questioning of suspects continuing in recent weeks.

Student protests, demands for accountability, and growing questions over examination security protocols have kept the issue in the public eye. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21, but the broader questions of systemic failure and institutional accountability remain unresolved.

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The NTA is yet to publicly detail what it will present before the committee. The outcome of the meeting is expected to be closely watched by students, parents, and education experts, particularly as trust in national-level entrance examinations continues to be tested.

(With inputs from Piyush Mishra)