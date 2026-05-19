India asks for Apache, Howitzer sustainment support services; US approves

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of support services and related equipment for AH-64E Apache helicopters to India for an estimated cost of USD 198.2 million. It has also approved a possible sale of long-term sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers for an estimated cost of USD 230 million.

Advertisement

India has requested AH-64E Apache sustainment support services, including US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, technical data and publications, personnel training, and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The principal contractors for the Apache support services deal will be Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

MUST READ | PM Modi’s UAE visit delivers major defence, LPG and $5 billion investment deals for India

For the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, India has requested long-term sustainment support. The package will include non-major defence equipment items such as ancillary items, spares, repair and return, training, technical assistance, field service representative support, depot capability, and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The principal contractor for the Howitzers support package will be BAE Systems, located in Cumbria, UK.

Advertisement

The proposed sales will take place through the Foreign Military Sales channel. The State Department said the move would support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by strengthening the US-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.

DON'T MISS | What’s inside India-Germany’s $8 billion defence deal? Key details you didn’t know

The State Department said the proposed sales would improve India's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen homeland defence, and deter regional threats. It added that India would have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.

The department also said the proposed sales of the equipment and support would not alter the basic military balance in the region and would have no adverse impact on US defence readiness.