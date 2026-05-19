Adani Enterprises, other Adani stocks in focus as US drops charges against Gautam Adani

Adani group stocks including the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, among others, are in focus on Tuesday morning after the group informed stock exchanges NSE and BSE that it has reached a settlement with the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in an alleged sanctions violation related matter (alleged Iran-linked LPG transactions) after it extended extensive cooperation with the investigation and proactively disclosed findings.

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This comes days after Adani Green Energy informed exchanges that the United Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani have filed their request for entry of final judgment along with the proposed final judgment in a November 2024 civil complaint.

The fresh settlement agreement, Adani Enterprises said, was announced by way of an Enforcement Release dated May 18, 2026 issued by OFAC. As per the settlement agreement, the company has undertaken to, inter alia, pay the settlement amount of $275,000,000 to OFAC. This is against the maximum statutory penalty of $384,208,088. AEL said the reduced penalty was seen as AEL had not received any penalty notice or Finding of Violation from OFAC in the five years preceding the earliest date of the relevant transactions, underlying this settlement.

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The settlement follows an investigation into liquified petroleum gas (LPG) imports made by the company between November 2023 and June 2025. Adani Enterprises noted that its nascent liquified petroleum gas (LPG) business was a small percentage of its overall revenue, representing less than 1.5 per cent of the total consolidated revenue for 2025. It said the Adani group flagship provided substantial cooperation to OFAC, and that its remedial measures and implementation of certain additional compliance commitments resulted in the final settlement.

"This settlement is without admitting the allegations made by OFAC," Adani Enterprises said while suggesting that the settlement agreement was executed on May 14, 2026 and announced by OFAC on May 18, 2026.

Last week, Adani Green, whiile noting that it is not a party to the proceeding, and no charges have been brought against it, the company said that Gautam and Sagar Adani have consented to inter alia entry of the final judgment without admitting or denying the allegations made in the civil complaint and payment of a civil penalty of $6 million and $ 12 million respectively by Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.