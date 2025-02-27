Punjab mandates Punjabi for Class 10 pass status, warns schools of strict action: CBSE issues clarification

The Punjab government has made studying Punjabi compulsory for Class 10 students across all school boards in the state. In a new notification, the government stated that students will not be considered as having passed Class 10 unless they have studied Punjabi as a main subject. The directive applies to all schools affiliated with any board operating in Punjab.

Government warns of action against non-compliance

The notification further warned that schools failing to implement this rule would face consequences under the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages Act, 2008.

The directive comes in response to concerns over CBSE’s new draft exam guidelines, which did not explicitly include Punjabi in the list of main subjects for Class 10 board exams. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains strongly opposed the move, stating that his government would not tolerate any attempts to sideline the language.

Punjabi already made mandatory by law

The Punjab Assembly had earlier passed the Punjabi and Other Languages Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021, making Punjabi a compulsory subject from Class 1 to Class 10. The Act also requires the use of Punjabi in government offices and mandates Hindi as a compulsory subject from Class 3 to 8. Schools that fail to comply may face fines.

CBSE clarifies its stance

Amid the controversy, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj clarified that there had been no changes to the list of board exam subjects. He explained that the draft list was only "indicative" and assured that no subjects currently offered, including Punjabi, would be dropped.

"There is no change in the list of subjects offered at present. All subjects will continue in the Class 10 board exam in both phases," Bhardwaj said.

CBSE has invited public feedback on the draft until March 9, after which the final decision will be made.

Board exams to be held twice a year from 2026

The language debate comes alongside CBSE’s proposed shift to a bi-annual board exam system from 2026. Under this system, students will have the option to take the Class 10 board exam in either February or May, or appear for both to improve their scores.

The first phase of exams is scheduled between February 17 and March 6, while the second phase will take place between May 5 and May 20. The second phase will also serve as a reattempt for students looking to improve their marks, eliminating the need for separate supplementary exams.

The move aligns with the National Education Policy’s goal of reducing the high-pressure nature of board exams by offering students multiple opportunities to improve their performance.

