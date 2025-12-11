SBI Mains Clerk 2025 exam results to be out soon: Here's how you can download your result

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the results for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam, which is for the position of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). The results will be available as a PDF on the official SBI website (sbi.co.in). This PDF will list the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next step.

Thousands of candidates took the exam. The final selection list will be based on the scores from the Mains exam and a Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT). There will be no interviews in the selection process.

Here's how you can check and download your SBI Clerk Mains resulst 2025:

1. Visit the official career portal, follow the onscreen instructions

2. Look for the link that says, "SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025," whenever it goes live

3. Then select- "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)"

4. After clicking the "Mains Exam Result" link, the exam result PDF will appear on the screen

5. Search for your roll number in the PDF and view your result

6. Save the PDF

The results will also show which candidates are shortlisted for each category within each state, indicating where the open positions will be filled.

After the announcement of the results, the selected candidates will be called for the Local Language Proficiency Test, critical for the ultimate selection.

The process will further include document verification, medical examinations, and background checks before letters of joining and training are issued.

Officials noted that since interviews are not part of the selection process, the final decision will be based on a candidate's combined score from the mains exam, LLPT performance, and thorough document verification.

Merit lists, categorised by category, along with the corresponding cut-off marks, will accompany the results, enabling applicants to gauge their standing in the competition. Prospective candidates are encouraged to monitor sbi.co.in for real-time updates and guidance on the next steps in the selection process.