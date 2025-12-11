IndiGo flight disruptions: Govt to probe how international operations remained stable as domestic collapsed

The government is reportedly examining how IndiGo’s international operations remained relatively unaffected even though its domestic network collapsed like a deck of cards. While it cancelled 4,290 domestic flights between December 1 and 9, it cut only 64 international flights.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the data was submitted by the airline to the government. One of the officials told the daily that they are investigating how IndiGo managed to operate their international flights with as little disruption as possible when their entire system had fallen apart.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Data presented in the Parliament showed that the airline stretched its “lean operations structure” as thin as possible with their pilot strength falling 7 per cent between March and December, even when they were scheduled to fly 6 per cent more flights in the winter schedule.

Officials said the government is examining whether the route planning, crew deployment, rostering choices or commercial considerations contributed to the imbalance.

The data provided by the airline showed that on December 6, 749 domestic flights were cancelled as opposed to only nine international flights, while the next day 655 domestic flights were cancelled but there were no international flight cancellations. International cancellations remained minimal with four on Monday and none on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said that the airline’s board will examine every aspect of the flight disruptions. He said he has decided to involve external technical experts to work with the management and help find the root cause.

“I want to say very simply and very clearly, we are sorry. We did not meet your expectations during those days. And for that, we are truly, truly sorry,” he said, adding that there is no denying the fact that the company erred.