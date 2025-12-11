Zen Technologies, BEML shares fall up to 45% in 2025; price targets, technicals & more

Shares of defence sector firms such as Zen Technologies and BEML have fallen up to 45% this year. While Zen Technologies shares are down 45%, BEML stock has lost 19% in 2025. Shares of PSU major BEML are oversold on charts with RSI at 25.9 indicating there are more sellers than buyers for the stock. BEML stock, which is a multibagger with gains of 116% in three yaers and 416% in five years, is down 32% from its 52-week high of Rs 2437.73 reached on June 23, 2025.

However, Zen Technologies stock has a RSI of 45.2, indicating the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. It zoomed 598% in three years and rose 1449% in five years. However, Zen Technologies stock has lost 485 from its 52 week high of Rs 2627.95 reached on December 24, 2024.

In the current session, Zen Technologies stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1356.55 against the previous close of Rs 136.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 12,248 crore. Zen Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

On similar lines, BEML stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1657 against the previous close of Rs 1676. Market cap of the defence firm slipped to Rs 13,801 crore. BEML shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Riyank Arora Technical Analyst - Mehta Equities said, "Zen Tech is in a robust long-term bullish trend, supported well at Rs 1,300–1,315. Price is forming a tightening consolidation, suggesting a potential breakout. A close above Rs 1,380 can trigger renewed momentum. Near-term targets: Rs 1,420–1,460. Trend stays positive unless Rs 1,300 breaks."

Riyank Arora Technical Analyst - Mehta Equities said, "BEML is pausing after a strong upward stretch but continues to show a bullish structure. Support near Rs 1,600– Rs 1,620 is holding firmly. RSI cool-off indicates healthy consolidation. A breakout above Rs 1,670 could trigger the next upmove toward Rs 1,720–1,760. Weakness appears only below Rs 1,600."