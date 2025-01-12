UGC NET 2024 admit card released: How to download, exam dates, pattern, step-by-step guide

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET December 2024 Examination will be held from January 3-16 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities in the country, covering 85 subjects.

The admit card provides crucial information, including the exam center, timing, and personal details of the candidate.

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click the link to download the admit card.

Enter your application number and password to log in.

View and download the admit card.

Print a copy of the admit card for examination purposes.

The admit card contains personal details, subject selected, roll number, exam centre, exam timings, and important test-day instructions. Candidates should read and adhere to the guidelines provided. Please note that admit cards will not be mailed, and no duplicate admit cards will be issued at the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to download the UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card (using the application number and date of birth) along with the undertaking from the official website starting from December 28, 2024, and carefully review the instructions mentioned.

If candidates encounter any issues downloading the admit card or notice discrepancies in the details, they can contact the helpline at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2024: Exam pattern

Paper 1: Marks: 100 Questions: 50 Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) Focus: Teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness

Paper 2: Marks: 200 Questions: 100 Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) Focus: Subject-specific knowledge in the candidate's chosen field



The total duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes) without a break, and all questions are mandatory.

The UGC NET exam assesses the eligibility of Indian nationals for positions as "Assistant Professor" and "Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor" in Indian universities and colleges.