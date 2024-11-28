UG students will soon be able to flexibly shorten, extend their study degree duration: UGC 

In a significant development for higher education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that higher education institutions (HEIs) will soon offer undergraduate students the flexibility to either shorten or extend their degree study durations.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar revealed this decision following a meeting this week, where the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for implementing the Accelerated Degree Programme (ADP) and Extended Degree Programme (EDP) were approved.

The new draft norms will be made available for public feedback from stakeholders in the education sector. Under this initiative, degrees awarded under the ADP and EDP will include a note indicating that the academic requirements for a standard duration have been fulfilled, regardless of the time taken. These degrees will be considered equivalent to standard-duration degrees for both academic and recruitment purposes.

"Students can tailor their study durations according to their learning abilities," Kumar explained. The ADP allows students to complete a three- or four-year degree in a shorter time frame by earning additional credits each semester, while the EDP provides a longer timeline with a reduced credit load.

Kumar emphasised that both programmes will require students to earn the same total credits as those in standard-duration programmes. HEIs will be tasked with forming committees to evaluate student eligibility for these options, with institutions permitted to allocate up to 10% of their sanctioned intake to the ADP.

Students may apply for the ADP or EDP at the end of their first or second semester. Those opting for the ADP will begin accumulating extra credits in the subsequent semester, depending on when they make the switch.

For the EDP, the maximum extension allowed is two additional semesters, enabling students to take on fewer credits each term. The UGC has clarified that institutions can award degrees upon programme completion within the chosen timeframe without waiting for the standard duration to elapse.

The UGC’s initiative aims to provide greater flexibility and accommodate diverse learning paces among students, potentially enhancing their educational experience and career readiness.