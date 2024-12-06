UGC releases draft guidelines for bi-annual admissions: Check students intake cap, academic options & more

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released draft guidelines aimed at establishing minimum standards for undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs in India.

Alongside these guidelines, the UGC has introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) regarding the awarding of accelerated and extended degrees.

The UGC is seeking public feedback on these proposed changes, inviting feedback and suggestions until December 23, 2024.

Key amendments suggested by the UGC include:

- Biannual admissions: HEIs that are prepared can conduct admissions twice a year, in July/August and January/February.

- Determining student intake: Institutions will need to establish their student intake capacity at the very beginning of both academic cycles. They should do this while keeping in mind their academic and physical facilities, as well as the required student-teacher and teaching-non-teaching ratios that are in line with UGC norms.

- Facility standards: Each HEI must outline standards for classrooms, laboratories, libraries, sports and health facilities, hostel accommodations, and cafeterias, ensuring compliance with UGC guidelines.

- Curricular integration: Higher education, vocational training and internships will be integrated into undergraduate and postgraduate programs, aligning with the UGC's Curriculum and Credit Frameworks.

- Flexible academic options: Institutions will be required to provide multiple entry and exit points within academic programs, facilitating student mobility between vocational and general education.

Additionally, the UGC has proposed changes to eligibility criteria for admissions, credit accumulation, attendance requirements, examinations, and integration of skill courses and apprenticeships.

The newly introduced SOP allows HEIs to:

- Allocate up to 10% of their sanctioned intake for the Accelerated Degree Program (ADP).

- Form committees to review applications for the Extended Degree Program (EDP) and ADP at the end of each semester, assessing students’ credit-completing potential.

- Adjust the number of courses and total credits per semester based on students' chosen duration.

- Ensure that transcripts reflect only the courses undertaken by students in a semester under the ADP and EDP.

The UGC's initiative aims to enhance the quality of higher education in India and adapt to evolving educational needs.