UPSC 2026 exam calendar out: Civil services prelims on May 24, mains from August 21

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its complete examination schedule for 2026. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be held on May 24, while the Main Examination is scheduled to begin on August 21, 2026.
The notification for the Civil Services Examination will be issued on January 14, and the last date to apply is February 3, 2026.
Full list of UPSC exams and dates for 2026
|Examination
|Notification Date
|Last Date to Apply
|Exam Date
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Prelims)
|September 3, 2025
|September 23, 2025
|February 8, 2026
|Engineering Services (Prelims)
|September 17, 2025
|October 7, 2025
|February 8, 2026
|CBI (DSP) LDCE
|December 24, 2025
|January 13, 2026
|February 28, 2026
|CISF AC (EXE) LDCE
|December 3, 2025
|December 23, 2025
|March 8, 2026
|NDA & NA (I), CDS (I)
|December 10, 2025
|December 30, 2025
|April 12, 2026
|Civil Services (Prelims), Indian Forest Service (Prelims) through CS(P)
|January 14, 2026
|February 3, 2026
|May 24, 2026
|IES/ISS Examination
|February 11, 2026
|March 3, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main)
|–
|–
|June 20, 2026
|Engineering Services (Main)
|–
|–
|June 21, 2026
|CAPF (ACs)
|February 18, 2026
|March 10, 2026
|July 19, 2026
|Combined Medical Services (CMS)
|March 11, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|August 2, 2026
|Civil Services (Main)
|–
|–
|August 21, 2026
|NDA & NA (II), CDS (II)
|May 20, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|September 13, 2026
|Indian Forest Service (Main)
|–
|–
|November 22, 2026
|S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|September 16, 2026
|October 6, 2026
|December 12, 2026
Important note for aspirants
UPSC has stated that dates of notification, commencement, and duration of examinations are liable to change if circumstances warrant. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for the latest updates and announcements.
This calendar helps candidates prepare their timelines for registration, study schedules, and examination readiness for some of the most competitive exams in the country.