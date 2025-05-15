Business Today
News
education
exams
UPSC 2026 exam calendar out: Civil services prelims on May 24, mains from August 21

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 15, 2025 2:51 PM IST
UPSC exam calendar 2025-26 out, check dates for CSE, NDA, CDS, IES, CMS

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its complete examination schedule for 2026. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be held on May 24, while the Main Examination is scheduled to begin on August 21, 2026.

The notification for the Civil Services Examination will be issued on January 14, and the last date to apply is February 3, 2026.

Full list of UPSC exams and dates for 2026

Examination Notification Date Last Date to Apply Exam Date
Combined Geo-Scientist (Prelims) September 3, 2025 September 23, 2025 February 8, 2026
Engineering Services (Prelims) September 17, 2025 October 7, 2025 February 8, 2026
CBI (DSP) LDCE December 24, 2025 January 13, 2026 February 28, 2026
CISF AC (EXE) LDCE December 3, 2025 December 23, 2025 March 8, 2026
NDA & NA (I), CDS (I) December 10, 2025 December 30, 2025 April 12, 2026
Civil Services (Prelims), Indian Forest Service (Prelims) through CS(P) January 14, 2026 February 3, 2026 May 24, 2026
IES/ISS Examination February 11, 2026 March 3, 2026 June 19, 2026
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) June 20, 2026
Engineering Services (Main) June 21, 2026
CAPF (ACs) February 18, 2026 March 10, 2026 July 19, 2026
Combined Medical Services (CMS) March 11, 2026 March 31, 2026 August 2, 2026
Civil Services (Main) August 21, 2026
NDA & NA (II), CDS (II) May 20, 2026 June 9, 2026 September 13, 2026
Indian Forest Service (Main) November 22, 2026
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE September 16, 2026 October 6, 2026 December 12, 2026

Important note for aspirants

UPSC has stated that dates of notification, commencement, and duration of examinations are liable to change if circumstances warrant. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for the latest updates and announcements.

This calendar helps candidates prepare their timelines for registration, study schedules, and examination readiness for some of the most competitive exams in the country.

Published on: May 15, 2025 2:51 PM IST
