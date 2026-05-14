UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 admit card out? How to download your hall ticket, exam timings, what to carry

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is less than two weeks away, and for lakhs of aspirants across the country, one task now takes priority above all else: downloading the admit card. The Union Public Service Commission is expected to activate the e-admit card links this week on its official portals, upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in, ahead of the May 24 examination.

Advertisement

No official release date has been announced, but past trends offer a reliable guide. Admit cards are typically issued 10 to 15 days before the exam, and last year the hall tickets came out in the second week of May. This year's timeline is expected to follow the same pattern.

How to download the admit card

Once the links go live, candidates can log in using their Registration ID or Roll Number, along with their date of birth and captcha code. After submitting the details, the admit card PDF will appear on screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a clear printout on A4-sized paper for use on examination day.

After downloading, verify the following details carefully: name, photograph, roll number, exam centre and reporting time. Any discrepancy should be flagged immediately.

Advertisement

Exam timings and structure

The preliminary examination will be held in offline OMR-based mode across centres nationwide in two shifts on May 24:

GS Paper 1: 9:30 am to 11:30 am CSAT Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Both papers are mandatory for all candidates, each carrying 200 marks and running two hours. Detailed reporting timings and venue instructions will be mentioned on individual admit cards — candidates must reach their centres well before the time stated on their hall ticket.

What to carry on exam day

Candidates must bring two things without fail: a printed copy of the e-admit card and a valid original photo identity proof. Entry to the examination hall may be denied without both documents.

Advertisement

Exam pattern unchanged for 2026

UPSC confirmed in its February 4, 2026 notification that the Civil Services Examination pattern remains unchanged. The structure, in place since 2013, continues as follows:

Prelims: GS Paper 1 — 100 questions, 200 marks; CSAT Paper 2 — 80 questions, 200 marks.

Mains: Nine descriptive papers, of which seven merit papers carry a combined 1,750 marks.

Personality Test: 275 marks.

The final merit list is prepared out of a total of 2,025 marks.

With the exam window now in sight, candidates are advised to check the official UPSC portals regularly, download their hall tickets as soon as they are available, and review all examination-day instructions well in advance.