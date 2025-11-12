UPSC declares Civil Services Main 2025 results: Interviews start this November; Details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025, held from August 22 to August 31. Candidates whose roll numbers are listed in the notification have qualified for the next stage, the Personality Test (Interview), for recruitment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and ‘B’).

UPSC said the candidature of these candidates is provisional, subject to verification of eligibility criteria and supporting documents. “The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims viz. age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview),” the Commission stated.

The schedule of interviews will be released soon, with tests to be held at UPSC’s Dholpur House office in New Delhi. Candidates will be able to download their e-Summon Letters for the Personality Test from the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. “No paper Summon Letters will be issued,” the notice said, adding that candidates unable to download the e-Summon Letters should contact the Commission immediately by phone, fax, or email.

Qualified candidates must update and submit details related to educational qualifications, service preferences, and personal information between November 13 and November 27, 2025 (till 6:00 PM) via the UPSC online portal. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of candidature, the Commission warned. A unique reference number will be generated upon successful submission.

UPSC also reminded candidates to fill and submit the mandatory online Attestation Form on the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) website once interviews begin. For queries related to the attestation form, candidates can contact DoPT via email or phone as mentioned in the press note.

Additionally, the results of three candidates have been withheld due to pending court cases. The marksheets of all candidates will be uploaded within 15 days of the final result and will remain available for 30 days on the UPSC website.