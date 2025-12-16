SEPC shares rise 20% in two days, here's why 

SEPC shares rose nearly 8% on Tuesday amid news that the company received purchase order on sub-contract basis from Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited for railway infrastructure project for a total order value of Rs 269.68 crore. The stock has now risen 20% in two sessions.

SEPC shares rose 8% to Rs 10.98 today. Market cap of the firm reached Rs 2,092 crore.

The domestic order is for Ajmer- Chanderiya Doubling Project of Ajmer Division, North Western Railway.

The order is to be executed within 24 months from the date of issue of LOA by department or extension issued thereof.

"This is to inform you that we have been awarded a Purchase Order from M/s. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited on sub- contract basis for Railway Infrastructure Project with a total value of Rs. 269,68,59,518/- (Rupees Two Hundred Sixty- Nine Crore Sixty – Eight Lakhs Fifty- Nine Thousand Five Hundred Eighteen Only) in connection with Ajmer- Chanderiya Doubling Project of Ajmer Division, North Western Railway," said SEPC.

On Monday, the SEPC stock closed 11.98% higher at Rs 10.19 following news that the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jai Ambey Roadlines Private Limited and Avinash Transport—jointly known as the JARPL–AT Consortium. This partnership relates to a coal mining project awarded by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, valued at Rs 3,300 crore.