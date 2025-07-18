UPSC mains 2025 schedule released, five-day exam window from 22 to 31 August

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the datesheet for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025. According to the notification, the written exams will be held over five days, from 22 August to 31 August 2025.

A total of 14,161 candidates have qualified for the Mains stage based on the Preliminary results announced earlier this year. Candidates will have the option to choose from a wide range of Indian languages for Paper A and various optional subjects across disciplines, including humanities, sciences, engineering, and literature.

The Mains exam comprises nine descriptive papers, including Essay, General Studies, Language Papers, and Optional Subjects. Each day will have two sessions:

Forenoon Session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon Session: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

UPSC Mains 2025 Datesheet

22 August (Friday)

Essay (Paper I)

23 August (Saturday)

General Studies Paper I (Paper II)

General Studies Paper II (Paper III)

24 August (Sunday)

General Studies Paper III (Paper IV)

General Studies Paper IV (Paper V)

30 August (Saturday)

Indian Language (Paper A)

English (Paper B)

31 August (Sunday)

Optional Subject Paper I (Paper VI)

Optional Subject Paper II (Paper VII)

Admit Card

The UPSC Mains 2025 admit cards are expected to be released in the second week of August 2025 on the official UPSC website.