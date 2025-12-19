Laurus Labs, Divis: Why pharma stocks are rising today

Pharma stocks rose in Friday's trade after a White House release suggested the US President Donald Trump signed National Defense Authorization Act for the financial year 2026. It included the Biosecure Act. Following this, foreign brokerage Macquarie expected the legislation to accelerate growth for Indian contract development and manufacturing organisations, as US companies sought to reduce their dependence on China for drug production.”

The Biosecure Act's draft version had sought prohibition of federal agencies from procuring, contracting with and using biotech equipment or services from companies of concern originating from China. The earlier versions of the Biosecure Act were under consideration since 2021. After several amendments, it was passed in the House with bipartisan support (306–81) in September 2024. However, it got stalled in the Senate and was not included in the 2025 NDAA.

On Friday, Pharma stock Laurus Labs advanced 2.42 per cent to Rs 1,039.70. Divis Laboratories Ltd gained 1.87 per cent to Rs 6500.10. Jubilant Pharmova Ltd rose 1.6 per cent to Rs 1,070.25. Suven Life Sciences added 2.35 per cent, Piramal Pharma 1.6 per cent and Sai Life Sciences 1 per cent.

Gland Pharma added 0.34 per cent to Rs 1,671.55. Strides Pharma Science jumped 3.81 per cent to Rs 923.05. Wockhardt climbed 3.43 per cent to Rs 1,427.

Nuvama in a September note pointed out that the 2025 version of the Biosecure Act was diluted compared with the 2024 version, as it avoided specific mention of WuXi AppTec, WuXi Biologics, BGI, MGI, and Complete Genomics as biotechnology companies of concern.

In its place, the Act had referred to the list of companies under Section 1260H of the William M Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act. This list—published in January 2025 mentioned names such as BGI, Forensic Genomics International, MGI and Origincell Technology (no mention of Wuxi companies).

All the these companies are engaged in high-end biotechnology business. The revised version also provided a five-year window from the effective date of the bill to allow decoupling from companies of concern for contracts already in place.

A White House release suggested that the NDAA law authorised fiscal year 2026 appropriations principally for Department of War programs and military construction, Department of Energy national security programs, Intelligence programs, and Department of State programs; supports a military basic pay increase and other authorities relating to the United States Armed Forces.

It said it also provides authorities related to and makes other modifications to national security, foreign affairs, homeland, commerce, judiciary, and other related programs.