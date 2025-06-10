UPSC Prelims 2025 result out? Official PDF to release at upsc.gov.in, this is how you can check your results

The wait is nearly over for lakhs of UPSC aspirants. The results for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025, conducted on May 25 in two sessions, are expected to be announced any day now. If past trends hold, the Union Public Service Commission is likely to release the results by mid-June, around 15 days from the exam date.

Once declared, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results will be available on the official website, upsc.gov.in, in PDF format. The document will list the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage: the Mains examination.

How to check UPSC prelims result 2025:

Visit upsc.gov.in Go to the “What’s New” section Click on “UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result” Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number Save the file for future reference

What happens next:

Candidates who qualify the Prelims must fill out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). This form includes academic background, service preferences, and personal details, and is required to proceed to the Mains stage.

Previous Year’s Cut-offs (2024):

General: 87.98

OBC: 87.28

EWS: 85.92

The highest cut-off in the past five years was in 2020 at 92.51 for the General category.

New Registration Portal and Aadhaar Integration:

In a recent update, UPSC introduced Aadhaar-based authentication for applicants. Over 92% of this year’s candidates opted for the new digital verification system, aimed at streamlining identity checks across exams.

Other Ongoing Exams:

Applications for CDS II and NDA/NA II 2025 are now open at upsconline.nic.in. The deadline to apply is June 17, with exams scheduled for September 14.