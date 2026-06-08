UPSC Prelims 2026 result out? Result expected between June 6-10; Direct link, steps to check

The wait for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 results is nearly over. The Union Public Service Commission is expected to declare results between June 6 and June 10, according to media reports, weeks after the examination was held on May 24.

Once released, the result will be available on the commission's official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, in PDF format listing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: No phones, no internet, no way out: NEET re-exam paper setters locked down until June 21

How the result is prepared

The result is determined on the basis of performance in General Studies Paper I.

The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) is qualifying in nature; candidates must score a minimum of 33%.

The final cut-off is calculated using GS Paper I scores, the total number of vacancies, and overall candidate performance.

How to check your result

Visit upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Navigate to the Examinations section on the homepage.

Open the Written Results tab.

Click on the link for UPSC Prelims Result 2026.

Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for the Main Examination.

The result document will also contain the name of the examination, official notification details, instructions for the next stage, information on the Mains application process, and key dates.

Advertisement

What comes next

Candidates who clear the Prelims will need to complete the required formalities for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026, which is scheduled to begin on August 21, 2026.

Since the commission has not officially confirmed the result date, candidates are advised to check the UPSC website directly for updates and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.