UPSC Prelims 2026 result out? Result expected between June 6-10; Direct link, steps to check

The wait for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 results is nearly over. The Union Public Service Commission is expected to declare results between June 6 and June 10, according to media reports, weeks after the examination was held on May 24.
Once released, the result will be available on the commission's official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, in PDF format listing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage.
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How the result is prepared
How to check your result
The result document will also contain the name of the examination, official notification details, instructions for the next stage, information on the Mains application process, and key dates.
What comes next
Candidates who clear the Prelims will need to complete the required formalities for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026, which is scheduled to begin on August 21, 2026.
Since the commission has not officially confirmed the result date, candidates are advised to check the UPSC website directly for updates and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.