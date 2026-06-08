Business Today
Subscribe
Petrol PricesDiesel PricesBT ReelsPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
education
exams
UPSC Prelims 2026 result out? Result expected between June 6-10; Direct link, steps to check

UPSC Prelims 2026 result out? Result expected between June 6-10; Direct link, steps to check

Once released, the result will be available on the commission's official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, in PDF format listing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 8, 2026 12:55 PM IST
UPSC Prelims 2026 result out? Result expected between June 6-10; Direct link, steps to checkUPSC Prelims result 2026 dropping soon: How to check your roll number and what follows

The wait for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 results is nearly over. The Union Public Service Commission is expected to declare results between June 6 and June 10, according to media reports, weeks after the examination was held on May 24.

Once released, the result will be available on the commission's official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, in PDF format listing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: No phones, no internet, no way out: NEET re-exam paper setters locked down until June 21

How the result is prepared

  • The result is determined on the basis of performance in General Studies Paper I.
  • The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) is qualifying in nature; candidates must score a minimum of 33%.
  • The final cut-off is calculated using GS Paper I scores, the total number of vacancies, and overall candidate performance.

How to check your result

  • Visit upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
  • Navigate to the Examinations section on the homepage.
  • Open the Written Results tab.
  • Click on the link for UPSC Prelims Result 2026.
  • Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.
  • If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for the Main Examination.

The result document will also contain the name of the examination, official notification details, instructions for the next stage, information on the Mains application process, and key dates.

Advertisement

What comes next

Candidates who clear the Prelims will need to complete the required formalities for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026, which is scheduled to begin on August 21, 2026.

Since the commission has not officially confirmed the result date, candidates are advised to check the UPSC website directly for updates and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.

Published on: Jun 8, 2026 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today