Want your CBSE Class 12 papers rechecked? Here’s everything you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the application window for Class 12 students seeking photocopies of evaluated answer sheets, verification of marks and re-evaluation of specific answers after the declaration of board exam results.

The move comes amid concerns raised by some students over unexpectedly low marks and questions surrounding the board’s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system used during evaluation this year.

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CBSE has said the post-result process is designed to improve transparency and allow students to review how their papers were assessed. The board has also acknowledged that minor errors can occur while evaluating the large volume of answer scripts handled every year.

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Multi stage process introduced

Under the revised system, students cannot directly apply for re-evaluation. Instead, CBSE has introduced a new process.

The first stage allows students to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. After reviewing the copies, students may then apply for verification of marks and subsequently request re-evaluation of specific questions if discrepancies are found.

According to the schedule released by CBSE:

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Applications for scanned photocopies of answer sheets will remain open from 19 May to 22 May.

Verification of marks and re-evaluation requests can be submitted between 26 May and 29 May.

Revised fee structure

CBSE has also revised the fee structure for post-result services this year.

Students will have to pay:

₹700 per subject for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book

₹500 per subject for verification of marks

₹100 per question for re-evaluation

Speaking about the Class 12 examination process, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj told ANI that the board evaluates nearly 1.25 crore answer scripts and acknowledged that errors may occur in some cases.

“The CBSE is an institution that works in the best interest of students, and we operate with complete transparency. We evaluate approximately 1.25 crore answer scripts; there is a possibility that an error may occur somewhere. To rectify such errors, we offer certain facilities to our students,” Bhardwaj said.

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He added that students would be able to access copies of their evaluated answer scripts and raise concerns if they identify discrepancies.

Concerns over digital evaluation

This year’s re-evaluation process has drawn particular attention after several students complained online that diagrams, pages or parts of answers may have been missed during digital assessment.

According to a report by Times of India, nearly 68,000 answer sheets had to be rescanned because of image quality issues, while around 13,000 were manually evaluated after scanning problems persisted.

CBSE has defended the OSM system, calling it a globally accepted and transparent evaluation method. The board said multiple quality checks, webinars and training sessions were conducted before implementation.

How students can apply

Students can apply through the official CBSE post-result services portal after logging in with their roll number, school number and admit card ID. Applications will be accepted only online.

CBSE has advised students to rely only on official websites for updates and avoid third-party portals claiming to process re-evaluation requests.

Marks may go up — or down

The board has also reminded students that marks can increase, decrease or remain unchanged after re-evaluation, and the revised score will be treated as final.