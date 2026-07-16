‘Why introduce it in class 9?’ SC asks Centre to rethink third-language timing, says it adds pressure

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the timing of introducing a third language in Class 9 under the CBSE curriculum, saying students are already under pressure as they prepare for the Class 10 board examinations.

The observation came during the hearing of Tamil Nadu’s appeal against a Madras High Court order that had directed the state to facilitate the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in every district. The court also advised the state not to oppose the Centre’s education policy only because it came from the Union government.

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Court questions timing of third language

A bench hearing the matter questioned why a new language should be introduced at the Class 9 level, when students are close to their board exams.

Justice B V Nagarathna called the move “very bad” and said students should ideally begin learning a third language much earlier.

“Ninth standard is stressful. Why do you introduce a new language in 9th? You introduce it in 6th,” Justice Nagarathna said.

She also urged the Centre to reconsider the timing of the policy.

“Union of India, please don't have a third language in 9th standard. CBSE, ICSE, State Board, 10th standard is a board exam. From the end of 8th standard onwards, the pressure starts,” Justice Nagarathna said, urging the Centre to introduce the third language from the middle-school level instead.

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Justice Nagarathna cites her own school years

Justice Nagarathna referred to her own schooling to explain why an earlier introduction would be easier for students.

She said that during her school years, students began learning a third language in middle school and could choose Kannada, Hindi or Sanskrit depending on their second language.

“The earlier, the better,” Justice Nagarathna added.

Referring to her academic experience from the 1970s, she said, “In our day, students were introduced to Class 10 concepts as early as Class 8 to prepare them for board examinations. So if we had that kind of preparation and all, what about today's students? Don't start a new language in 9th. Start it in 6th... I'm recalling my experience from 1976.”

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SC says Hindi is not compulsory under NEP

The court also noted that the National Education Policy does not make Hindi compulsory as the third language.

“The State language has to be taught, English has to be taught and any third language. It doesn't say Hindi,” Justice Nagarathna observed.

Counsel for the respondent NGO also submitted that the NEP says no language should be imposed on any state.

Justice Nagarathna then asked the Tamil Nadu government: “You don't want Hindi, but if it's Sanskrit, what is the issue?”

The state’s counsel submitted that the third language becomes compulsory only from Class 9.

Bench advises Tamil Nadu on Centre’s policy

The bench also told Tamil Nadu not to oppose the Centre’s education policy simply because it was framed by the Union government.

“You may have your education system, but don't prevent the central government schools.... Don't have this attitude that it is the Union government, so why should we accept it,” the Bench observed.

The court noted that talks between the Centre and Tamil Nadu on Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were still underway.

“Talks have not concluded. If that fails, then only a question of us addressing any merits arises. There has been a change of guard... let's see what happens in the talks,” the bench observed.

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Case to be heard next on August 11

Tamil Nadu has opposed the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the state, citing concerns over the three-language policy followed by these schools.

The Supreme Court adjourned the matter for further hearing on August 11.