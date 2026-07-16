Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
ITC Hotels shares tank 5%: GHK acquisition, Q1 results - Key highlights

ITC Hotels shares tank 5%: GHK acquisition, Q1 results - Key highlights

ITC Hotels said it has executed the share purchase and share subscription agreement for acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of GHK Hospitality & Infrastructures Ltd.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 2:28 PM IST
ITC Hotels shares tank 5%: GHK acquisition, Q1 results - Key highlights ITC Hotels Q1 results: Revenue from operations grew 14.77 per cent YoY to Rs 936.02 crore from Rs 815.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ITC Hotels Ltd on Thursday reported a 35.42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 180.25 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 133.10 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 14.77 per cent YoY to Rs 936.02 crore from Rs 815.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, ITC Hotels said.

Advertisement

Besides, in an update to stock exchanges, ITC Hotels said its board executed the share purchase and share subscription agreement for acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of GHK Hospitality & Infrastructures Limited. 

The transaction would allow ITC Hotels to expand its owned asset portfolio in Ahmedabad across all market segments through an established hotel. At present, GHK Hospitality is operated by the company under an operating services agreement. 

"This value-accretive acquisition provides an opportunity to the company to capitalize on Ahmedabad’s diversified year-round demand," ITC Hotels said.

Tracking the developments, the stock fell 5.06 per cent to hit a low of Rs 174.20 on BSE.

The acquisition will be carried at an enterprise value of Rs 155 crores on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments for acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of GHK.

Advertisement

"The investment in GHK shall be made through primary subscription and secondary purchase of equity shares of GHK," ITC Hotels said. The acquisition of shares is expected to be completed within the June quarter.

To recall, the group had, on May 19, 2026, acquired the entire share capital of Kerala Luxury Resorts Private Limited (KLRPL),  formerly known as Zuri Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, consequent to which KLRPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from the said date.

(More to come)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today