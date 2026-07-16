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Where and how to watch the FIFA World Cup final live?

Where and how to watch the FIFA World Cup final live?

The much-anticipated Argentina-Spain final is available across platforms

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Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 2:12 PM IST
Where and how to watch the FIFA World Cup final live?FIFA World Cup final 2026 to be played on Monday

With the FIFA World Cup final 2026 to be played on Monday morning (12:30 AM IST), excitement levels are at its peak. Argentina, the defending champion, will take on Spain in what promises to be a closely fought final. There are high levels of interest in India given this is the biggest sporting event globally.

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Must Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Football's greatest full-circle moment? The baby in Messi's arms is now his final opponent

Here are quick facts on the final:

Where is it being played: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

What is the seating capacity: 82,000+

But how does one watch it in India?

The rights to telecast the match are with Zee. There is then one way to watch it live:

On Zee’s OTT platform, Zee5: If you are an existing subscriber, you can stream it live for no additional cost. If you do not have a Zee5 subscription: You then pay Rs 399 to watch the match live plus the highlights of all other matches.

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What if you don’t have a Zee5 subscription and don’t want one: Then you have the option to watch it on Zee’s channels, courtesy of your direct-to-home service. There are a few options here. You can subscribe to Unite8 Sports 2 HD (to watch the game in English) by paying Rs 11. Else, you can watch it on Unite8 Sports 2 by paying Rs 8. If your preferred language is Hindi, then the option is Unite8 Sports 1 HD, which costs Rs 9.

Don't Miss: Argentina beat England 2-1 as Messi sets up late World Cup semifinal comeback

Is there any other option: Then, you can watch it on DD Sports free of cost, but you will need a DD Free Dish.

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What if you want to watch the game on your mobile device: This can be done through the JioTV app. Also, Jio customers can watch it live on JioFiber and AirFiber set-top boxes via the JioTV+ app on both Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 2.
 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan

Based in Mumbai, Krishna Gopalan has reported across sectors that include telecommunications, cement, media and entertainment, private equity, consumer and metals. His current job profile entails writing on large conglomerates for which he interviews prominent CEOs. Krishna has a deep interest in business strategy and is intrigued by why organisations do what they do. His writing experience of over 25 years has had stints in The Financial Express, The Economic Times, Fortune India and Outlook Business. At Business Today, he contributes to the magazine, online and also appears on television.

Krishna reads widely on business, politics and Indian history. A Chevening scholar (batch of 2007), he spent three months in the UK that included an internship with the Financial Times in London. He is a published author with his first book, The Making of Don, based on the 1978 Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, hitting the stands in 2013. Academically, he is a postgraduate in Economics from the University of Madras and holds an MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 2:12 PM IST
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