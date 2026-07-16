First time ever by July 15: EPFO credits 8.25% interest to 34 crore accounts ahead of schedule

EPFO has credited 8.25% interest for the financial year 2025-26 to 34 crore member accounts by July 15, the first time in its history that the exercise has been completed this early. In previous years, the process stretched well into September or even November. This year, it is done.

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The early credit confirms Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's announcement that interest, amounting to roughly Rs 1.44 lakh crore, would reach accounts by mid-July through the organisation's new automated system.

What made it possible?

The shift comes down to a significant technology overhaul. EPFO migrated 123 regional databases into a single centralised national database under its revamped IT system, known as the Centralised IT Enabled Services or CITES platform. Previously, each regional office maintained its own records, making verification and interest credit a lengthy, multi-stage process.

A senior EPFO official told The Indian Express that the migration was completed on June 30. Interest was calculated on July 1 and 2, followed by balance verification before the credit was applied, a process designed to catch errors after the database transition.

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The CITES platform has merged nearly 1,700 crore records, including employer data and around 1,400 crore financial transactions, into a single national system. This has automated several services, from interest credit to claim verification and withdrawal processing. According to The Indian Express, the upgraded portal also helped settle nearly 11 lakh pending claims worth around Rs 3,000 crore after it resumed operations.

How to check if your interest has been credited

Subscribers can verify their updated balance through four channels.

The EPFO Member Passbook portal is the most direct option: log in with your UAN, password and captcha, verify the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile, and click "View Passbook" to see whether FY26 interest has been credited.

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The UMANG app offers the same access on mobile: download the app, link your UAN, and view your passbook, contributions and transactions directly.

For a quick check by SMS, send a message in the prescribed EPFO format to 7738299899. EPFO will send back your latest contribution details, available balance and KYC status, and the service is available in multiple Indian languages.

Alternatively, members can use EPFO's missed call facility; a call from the registered mobile number linked to your account returns the latest PF balance.

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What if it hasn't appeared yet

EPFO has clarified that there is no cause for concern if the interest credit has not yet reflected in a passbook. Under Paragraph 60 of the EPF Scheme, 1952, interest continues to accrue until it is credited, meaning a delay in the passbook update does not reduce the amount payable.

Members should ensure their UAN is activated and KYC details, particularly the Aadhaar-linked mobile number, are current, as incomplete KYC remains one of the most common causes of delays in account updates and claim processing.

What it means in rupees

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EPFO currently manages around Rs 32 lakh crore in assets across nearly 35 crore member accounts, of which roughly 8 crore are active contributing accounts. The interest rate for FY26 stays at 8.25%, unchanged from the previous two financial years.

For a member with Rs 10 lakh in their PF account, that translates to approximately Rs 82,500 in annual interest. A balance of Rs 50 lakh would earn around Rs 4.12 lakh, though actual figures vary depending on monthly contributions and any withdrawals made during the year.