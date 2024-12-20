XAT 2025 admit card out today: Key changes in exam pattern; Here's how to download hall ticket

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 admit cards will soon be available for download on the official website, providing eligible candidates access to their hall tickets ahead of the exam. Scheduled for January 5, 2025, the test will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM. The application window for this year opened on July 15 and closed on December 10, 2024.

Conducted by XLRI, the XAT is a crucial examination for management aspirants, with over 250 institutions accepting its admission scores.

How to Access XAT 2025 Admit Cards:

1. Visit the official XAT website.

2. Click on the "XAT 2025 admit card" link (once released).

3. Log in using your credentials.

4. Verify your details and download the admit card.

5. Print a copy for future reference.

The admit card will contain vital information, including the candidate’s XAT ID, name, photograph, signature, date of birth, and PwD status. Additionally, it will outline the exam date, reporting time, gate closure time, exam duration, test city, exam center details, emergency contact information, and guidelines for exam day.

Changes to XAT 2025 Exam Pattern:

This year’s exam format has been significantly updated to better assess candidates' management and leadership potential:

1. Analytical Essay Writing (AEW): The AEW component will now be integrated into the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD/PI) stages instead of being part of the main exam.



2. General Knowledge Section Revision: The General Knowledge section will now feature 20 questions, reduced from 25, with a focus on 12 current affairs questions and 8 static general knowledge questions to ensure a balance between contemporary awareness and foundational knowledge.

3. Adjusted Exam Timing: The test will be divided into two parts: Part One will last 170 minutes and cover key sections, while Part Two will consist of a 10-minute segment dedicated solely to General Knowledge. The total duration of the exam remains 180 minutes.

Candidates are encouraged to check the official XAT website for the latest updates and detailed information regarding the exam and admit card availability.