2024-25 Academic Session: CUET-UG to be conducted from May 15 to 31; CUET-PG from Mar 11 to 28

The University Grants Commission on Tuesday announced schedule for three key entrance exams -- CUET-UG, CUET-PG, and NET for 2024-25 academic session. Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024.

''Results will be announced within three weeks of last test,'' UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said. The CUET-PG will be conducted from March 11 to 28. The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted from June 10 to 21, he announced.

To obtain clear examination dates and instructions, candidates have been asked to visit the official NTA website at www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

The NTA has been entrusted by the UGC with the task of conducting UGC-NET examination to determine the eligibility of candidates for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in universities and colleges in the country.

The CUET-UG aims to streamline the admission process for undergraduate programs across various universities and colleges in India.