A day with a CXO: The unexpected lessons MBA students discovered

At the Aditya Birla Group office, post-graduate programme in management (PGP) 2026 student Aryan Sharma walked into what he expected would be a tightly controlled world of hierarchy — corner cabins, formal distance, and decisions behind closed doors.

“I expected a top executive at a global giant to be isolated in a private office, reachable only through layers of hierarchy. My views were shattered the moment I saw Mr Pankaj Raj, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Aditya Birla Group, working in the common area, not a secluded cabin,” he says, recalling how the real insight came not from a boardroom, but from watching him move across the floor.

Advertisement

“Seeing a leader prioritise ‘being present’ over ‘being prestigious’ taught me that real culture is built through accessibility and human connection, not just top-down mandates.”

It also reshaped how he understood leadership. “This experience shifted my focus from ‘process’ to ‘purpose.’ I realised that leading a global giant isn't just about managing targets but having the courage to rethink a business from the ground up. Since processes can be automated and products evolve, a leader’s job is to use them as enablers for a higher purpose.”

For most MBA students, leadership is something you study, through case studies and simulations. But what if you could step out and watch leadership unfold in real time?

Shadow a Leader

Advertisement

At the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), that question led to the creation of the ‘Shadow a Leader’ initiative, an immersive experience that gives students a close-up view of how decisions are made.

“The ‘Shadow a Leader’ initiative was conceptualised two years back to extend learning beyond the classroom by enabling students to directly observe leaders in action,” says Professor Manaswini Bhalla, Chairperson, PGP & PGPBA, IIMB.

Instead of analysing decisions after they’re made, students spend a day alongside leaders, watching decisions take shape in real time. “The initiative emerged from the recognition that traditional classroom-based MBA pedagogy, while strong in theory, analytical frameworks, and case discussions, often leaves a gap in understanding the real-world complexities of leadership and decision-making,” she explains.

Advertisement

The programme is built around two primary goals. “First, bridging theory and practice. Students see how decisions unfold under real constraints. Second, leveraging alumni and industry networks to connect students with experienced practitioners,” Bhalla explains.

She adds the real magic of shadowing lies in the opportunity for students to witness leadership in its unscripted, everyday form. “In many cases, they are able to debrief with the leader afterward, asking questions about the reasoning behind specific choices. These reflective conversations help transform observation into deeper learning.”

For leaders themselves, the experience is equally meaningful.

“Being shadowed by a management student was a refreshing experience,” says Rajit Punhani, PGP ’90 alumnus and IAS ’91, CEO, FSSAI. “It offered an opportunity to present a real-world view of leadership in public service, where decision-making often involves balancing multiple priorities such as public health, scientific evidence, the regulatory framework and Ease of Doing Business.”

First-hand exposure

Punhani says initiatives like ‘Shadow a Leader’ are valuable in bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world leadership. “Such initiatives provide young managers with first-hand exposure to the nuances of decision-making, including making an impact, competing priorities, and accountability at scale.”

For Riddhi Dugar, another PGP 2026 student, the learning came from watching the sheer range and pace of decisions leaders handle.

Advertisement

“One of the most insightful moments was seeing how Mr. Bert Mueller (of California Burrito) navigated decisions across very different functions within a single day, from marketing and brand discussions to supply chain, technology, and financial reviews,” she says.

What stood out was how inclusive the conversations were. “Team members across levels were encouraged to question ideas and contribute perspectives before decisions were made. It reinforced an important lesson: leadership at the top is not about having every answer immediately, but about asking the right questions and bringing together diverse viewpoints to arrive at better decisions.”

“The experience gave me a deeper appreciation for the breadth and pace of decisions leaders handle every day. I realised that leadership involves constantly balancing long-term strategy with operational realities, often with limited time and imperfect information.”

“What also stood out was how culture is built through everyday interactions, the openness to ideas, the ability to listen, and the trust leaders build with their teams. It made me realise that strong leadership is as much about people and perspective as it is about strategy.”

