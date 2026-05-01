New LPG rules from May 1: Why some households could lose cylinder access 

India’s LPG distribution system is undergoing one of its biggest compliance overhauls in recent years, and for many households, the changes coming into force from May 1 could directly affect access to subsidised cooking gas cylinders.

The new rules, being rolled out by oil marketing companies and backed by the petroleum ministry, are aimed at curbing duplicate connections, diversion of subsidised cylinders and inactive accounts. But the tighter checks also mean that some consumers may find their refill requests blocked unless they complete fresh verification steps.

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What is changing from May 1?

The key change is the expansion of Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification for LPG consumers, especially beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

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Consumers whose Aadhaar authentication remains incomplete may not receive cylinder deliveries until verification is finished. Officials have clarified that customers who already completed authentication earlier will not need to repeat the process.

In addition, OTP-based delivery confirmation is becoming mandatory in many areas. Customers will receive a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) on their registered mobile number, and cylinders will only be handed over after OTP verification.

Oil companies are also reportedly increasing the minimum gap between bookings in an effort to reduce hoarding and commercial diversion of domestic cylinders.

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Which households are most at risk of losing access?

The biggest risk is for consumers with incomplete or outdated KYC records.

According to reports, households whose last LPG refill was booked before June 2025 are being flagged as potentially inactive users. Such consumers may be unable to order fresh cylinders until they complete e-KYC verification.

Another category under scrutiny includes homes that already have piped natural gas (PNG) connections. Authorities are integrating LPG and PNG databases to identify dual-fuel households. In several cases, consumers with active PNG connections may lose eligibility for subsidised LPG refills or even new LPG connections.

PMUY users who fail to complete Aadhaar verification may also face subsidy disruptions beyond a specified number of refills.

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Why is the government tightening the system?

The changes come amid pressure on LPG supplies and rising international fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Authorities say stricter authentication is needed to prevent fake beneficiaries, duplicate connections and black-market diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders into commercial use. OTP delivery systems and Aadhaar-linked records are expected to improve tracking and reduce leakages in the subsidy system.

The government is also pushing greater adoption of PNG in urban areas where pipeline infrastructure is expanding rapidly.

What consumers should do now

Households are being advised to:

Complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC with their LPG distributor

Ensure their mobile number is updated for OTP delivery

Check whether Aadhaar is properly linked with bank accounts for subsidy transfer

Verify that inactive or duplicate connections are closed

Confirm whether their area falls under PNG migration rules

Under PMUY guidelines, Aadhaar authentication is mandatory for beneficiaries and adult family members listed in the household records.