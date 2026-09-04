AICTE’s new ₹245 crore fellowship to support 150 PhD scholars in innovation and entrepreneurship

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The council said the programme promotes “problem-driven, application-oriented doctoral research”, with a focus on tangible outcomes in innovation, entrepreneurship, technology transfer, commercialisation and societal impact.

Fellowship support for PhD scholars

The AIEDFP will support 150 PhD fellowships for up to five years, subject to eligibility requirements and satisfactory research progress. Under the scheme, selected scholars will receive ₹60,000 per month plus applicable House Rent Allowance (HRA) for the first three years. The fellowship will increase to ₹70,000 per month plus HRA for the next two years.

AICTE Chairman Prof. Yogesh Singh and Member Secretary Prof. Shyama Rath launched the AICTE Innovation and Entrepreneurship Doctoral Fellowship Programme (AIEDFP), with a projected financial outlay of ₹245 crore over five years to support 150 PhD fellowships.



The programme will… pic.twitter.com/T9LF3EfYR8 — AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) September 3, 2026

Beyond monthly support, each scholar may receive an Innovation Grant of up to ₹10 lakh. The grant can be used for prototype development, testing and validation, field trials, data collection, travel and other research activities required to turn research into deployable solutions.

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Focus on industry and innovation

The programme will encourage technological and non-technological innovation and promote multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary research addressing national and global priorities. AICTE also aims to connect doctoral researchers with industry, startups, research organisations and incubators.

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Industry partners may contribute problem statements, infrastructure, resources, datasets and mentorship. Scholars may also undertake optional industrial exposure for six to 12 months, giving them opportunities in research and development, prototype development, testing, validation, field trials and data collection.

AICTE said the objective is to create a clearer pathway from doctoral research to patents, prototypes, technology transfer, commercialisation and entrepreneurial ventures.