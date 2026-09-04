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IFCI shares jump 12%, hit 52-week high for third session as NSE IPO buzz intensifies

IFCI shares jump 12%, hit 52-week high for third session as NSE IPO buzz intensifies

IFCI95.91(2.45%)

IFCI share price today: The stock was the top gainer on BSE today. This is the third straight session in which the stock hit a fresh 52 week high.    

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 12:16 PM IST
IFCI shares jump 12%, hit 52-week high for third session as NSE IPO buzz intensifiesThe NSE IPO buzz is particularly relevant for IFCI because of its indirect exposure to the exchange.

Shares of IFCI Ltd jumped as much as 12 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 107.45 on Friday, extending the stock's recent rally amid growing optimism around the long-awaited initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The IFCI stock opened at Rs 96.01 against its previous close of Rs 95.92 and climbed to Rs 107.45 during the session. The stock was the top gainer on BSE today. This is the third straight session in which the  stock hit a fresh 52 week high.

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The latest move has taken the stock above the Rs 100 mark for the second straight session, a level it had not crossed since 2007. IFCI had last traded above Rs 100 on an intraday basis in December 2007, when it touched Rs 107 during the session. The stock subsequently remained below the Rs 100 mark for nearly 19 years.

The latest buying interest comes as the NSE IPO process appears to be moving closer to the next stage. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said the regulator was close to approving NSE's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), while recent developments around the exchange have further strengthened expectations of progress on the proposed listing.

The NSE IPO buzz is particularly relevant for IFCI because of its indirect exposure to the exchange. IFCI owns more than 50 per cent of Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), which in turn holds more than 4 per cent in NSE. Any development that improves the prospects of an NSE listing can affect investor sentiment towards IFCI.

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The proposed NSE issue could reportedly value the exchange at up to Rs 5.26 lakh crore, or around $55 billion. NSE had filed its draft prospectus with SEBI in June, with existing shareholders looking to sell up to 148.9 million shares, equivalent to around 6 per cent of the exchange's equity.

The IFCI stock has also delivered a sharp recent run. It has gained around 35 per cent over the past month, with the NSE IPO narrative emerging as a key trigger for the renewed interest in the state-owned financial services company

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 12:16 PM IST
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