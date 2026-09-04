IFCI shares jump 12%, hit 52-week high for third session as NSE IPO buzz intensifies

Shares of IFCI Ltd jumped as much as 12 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 107.45 on Friday, extending the stock's recent rally amid growing optimism around the long-awaited initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The IFCI stock opened at Rs 96.01 against its previous close of Rs 95.92 and climbed to Rs 107.45 during the session. The stock was the top gainer on BSE today. This is the third straight session in which the stock hit a fresh 52 week high.
The latest move has taken the stock above the Rs 100 mark for the second straight session, a level it had not crossed since 2007. IFCI had last traded above Rs 100 on an intraday basis in December 2007, when it touched Rs 107 during the session. The stock subsequently remained below the Rs 100 mark for nearly 19 years.