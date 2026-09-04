Green light: Tata Motors's €3.8-billion Iveco takeover gets Italian regulator's nod

Italian market regulator Consob approved the offer document submitted by Tata Motors’ subsidiary, TML CV Holdings B.V., setting off the final phase of the Indian automaker’s ambitious takeover of Iveco Group N.V. The carmaker disclosed the latest development in a disclosure to the exchanges on September 4.
The approval, granted through Consob resolution no. 24119 on September 3, 2026, clears the final major regulatory hurdle for the voluntary totalitarian tender offer. The clearance follows crucial approvals secured earlier, including sector authorization from the European Central Bank on September 1, 2026, alongside prior clearances from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, the Bank of Spain, and SEBI.