LCC Projects IPO: EPC player to launch issue on September 09; check all key details

Gujarat-based LCC Projects, an engineering, procurement and construction company operating in the irrigation and water supply segments, will launch its maiden public issue of Rs 427.1 crore on September 9. The IPO has been priced in the range of Rs 139 to Rs 146 per share, valuing the company at Rs 4,229.2 crore at the upper end of the price band.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 258 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.15 crore shares by promoters Arjan Suja Rabari and Laljibhai Arjanbhai Ahir. The offer-for-sale is valued at Rs 169.1 crore at the upper end of the price band. The company will open its anchor book for institutional investors for one day on September 8, while the public issue will close on September 11.