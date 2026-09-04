India’s first private nuclear fusion push: Why Pranos Fusion’s Pragya could reshape the race

Pranos says it built the machine in around eight months and plans to operate it for nearly two decades, targeting 10-12 experimental shots a day, or about 3,000 shots annually.

What is a tokamak?

A tokamak is a doughnut-shaped fusion machine that uses powerful magnetic fields to confine plasma.

Inside its vacuum chamber, hydrogen isotopes such as deuterium and tritium are heated to extreme temperatures until they become plasma. At sufficiently high temperatures, their nuclei can overcome electrical repulsion and fuse.

The main deuterium-tritium reaction produces helium, a neutron and energy. The challenge is keeping the plasma hot, dense and stable long enough for fusion to become useful.

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Why does a tokamak need magnets?

Fusion plasma can reach temperatures of around 100 million°C, far beyond what conventional materials can withstand.

It therefore cannot simply come into contact with the reactor walls. Because plasma contains charged particles, magnetic fields can guide and confine it, effectively creating an invisible cage around the superheated material.

Maintaining that confinement is one of fusion's biggest challenges. Plasma can become unstable, lose confinement and rapidly cool.

What will Pragya actually do?

Pragya is not a commercial fusion power reactor. Its role is to serve as a testbed for technologies that could eventually be used in larger fusion machines.

Pranos plans to use it to develop and test:

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Plasma control: Researchers will study plasma behaviour and develop systems to detect and respond to instabilities, potentially improving real-time control.

High-temperature superconducting magnets: These magnets could enable powerful magnetic fields in more compact fusion systems. Pragya will provide a platform to test their performance and integration.

Plasma diagnostics: Sensors and diagnostic systems will measure properties such as plasma temperature, density and behaviour, providing the data needed to understand and control the plasma.

Other fusion systems: The facility will also allow testing of technologies and components that could eventually be incorporated into larger fusion machines.

What does 'compact tokamak' mean?

Conventional tokamaks can be enormous because of the engineering needed to create and control fusion plasma. A compact tokamak seeks to achieve useful experimental conditions within a smaller machine.

Pragya's low-aspect-ratio configuration is being used to explore the potential of more compact fusion systems. But smaller size does not automatically make a reactor commercially viable.

Future power plants will still have to overcome major challenges involving heat removal, neutron damage, maintenance, fuel handling and tritium production.

Why is fusion so important?

Fusion seeks to replicate the basic process that powers the Sun: combining light atomic nuclei to release energy.

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Unlike fission, which splits heavy nuclei such as uranium, fusion combines light nuclei. If commercialised, it could offer a high-energy-density source with low operational carbon emissions.

Deuterium is abundant in water, while future reactors could potentially produce tritium from lithium. Fusion also does not rely on a conventional self-sustaining chain reaction in the same way as fission; if the conditions required for fusion are lost, the reaction stops.

However, fusion is not radioactive-free. Reactor components can become activated by neutrons, and tritium is radioactive.

Real challenge: Commercial fusion

Producing fusion is only the first step. A commercial reactor must sustain plasma, generate more useful energy than the overall system consumes, withstand intense neutron bombardment, remove heat, manage tritium fuel and operate reliably enough to produce electricity economically.

That makes experimental machines crucial. Repeated plasma shots allow researchers to test systems, identify problems, refine designs and try again.

Pranos' plan for roughly 3,000 shots a year gives Pragya a role as a long-term experimental platform rather than a one-off demonstration.

What Pragya means for India

India already has decades of fusion research experience through institutions including the Institute for Plasma Research and its participation in international fusion programmes.

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Pragya adds a new dimension: private-sector participation in fusion hardware development.

Its significance, therefore, is not that India has suddenly built a commercial fusion reactor. It is that a private Indian company is developing a platform to work on some of the technologies that future reactors will need.

If Pragya can generate years of experimental data and help advance plasma control, superconducting magnets, diagnostics and related systems, it could contribute to building an indigenous fusion technology ecosystem.