Amid NEET controversy, NTA cancels UGC-NET saying 'exam integrity compromised'

Even as controversy over NEET unfolds, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled UGC-NET exam saying the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised".



The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination in OMR (pen and paper) mode on June 18 across 1,205 exam centres in 317 cities.



Nearly 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which is held for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships.

On June 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received information from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Initial inputs suggest that the exam may have been compromised.

In response, the Ministry of Education decided to cancel the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination to "maintain transparency and integrity. A fresh examination will be scheduled, with details to be announced separately."

The matter has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough investigation, said a statement from PIB.

Regarding the NEET(UG) 2024 Examination, allegations of irregularities in Patna are under investigation, with a detailed report awaited from the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police., the statement said.



NEET fiasco

The NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exams.

On June 4, the NEET-UG results were announced, sparking controversy when 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720/720, and others scored 718 or 719—marks some claim are impossible under normal circumstances. The NTA explained these scores by citing a relatively easier exam, awarding extra marks to students who lost time due to errors and delays by NTA staff and invigilators, and an incorrect question.

The NTA has decided to withdraw the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates initially compensated for lost time and will conduct their retest. Meanwhile, the government denies allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in Bihar and Godhra. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured reporters that if any such allegations are proven true, those responsible will face consequences.