Azim Premji University sets up Census Data Research Workstation in Bengaluru

Azim Premji University on Friday inaugurated the Census Data Research Workstation in Bengaluru. This initiative was made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Gulbanoo Premji Library on the university's campus, located in Sarjapura, Bengaluru. The event schedule included a welcome address, the signing of the MoU, insightful talks by faculty members Amit Basole and Amalendu Jyotishi, an address by Shri Vijay Kumar S.B., I.A.S., the Director of the Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, followed by a question and answer session, and concluded with a vote of thanks and lunch.

The workstation is designed to provide qualified researchers with access to anonymized micro-data from the census, enabling them to conduct in-depth research and generate cross-tabulations not published by the census. Equipped with desktops featuring analytical software such as SPSS & STATA, and a printing facility, the workstation is open to all members and students of Azim Premji University, as well as external researchers for academic purposes.

Researchers interested in utilizing this resource can submit a formal request along with their research proposal to the Data Centre at the Knowledge Resource Centre of the university. Proposals are reviewed by a Steering Committee, which determines access to the cross-tabulated census data.

This collaboration underscores the importance of the Indian census, which is conducted decennially under the Census Act of 1948 by the Office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India (ORG-CCI). The census gathers a wealth of information on various socio-economic indicators, including social, demographic, economic, household, housing conditions, amenities, and assets.

Azim Premji University was founded under the Azim Premji University Act of 2010 by the Government of Karnataka. Established as a fully philanthropic and not-for-profit institution, the university is sponsored by the Azim Premji Foundation, with a dedicated social purpose to contribute towards creating a just, equitable, humane, and sustainable society.

